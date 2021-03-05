Cade Cunningham‘s stellar freshman season was derailed Thursday night when the Oklahoma State star went down with a concerning ankle injury.

The projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has certainly lived up to his five-star hype. Cunningham is averaging 19.3 points per game this season to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Just recently, the Oklahoma State star dropped 40 points in a win over Oklahoma.

Cunningham continued his hot scoring stretch Thursday night against Baylor, but it came at a cost. With less than a minute remaining and the Cowboys trailing 77-69, Cunningham dashed up the court to try and convert a quick score. In doing so, he twisted his ankle while trying to get around a Baylor defender. The college basketball world is understandably concerned about the Oklahoma State star.

College basketball insider Jeff Goodman offered further clarity on Cunningham’s injury Friday morning. The Oklahoma State guard has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and will receive treatment today. He’s listed as questionable to play against West Virginia on Saturday.

Cade Cunningham update, per source: Sprained ankle. Will receive treatment today and will re-evaluate tonight/tomorrow. Questionable tomorrow at West Virginia. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 5, 2021

Considering Cade Cunningham has a future in the NBA, it’s unclear how he’ll choose to move forward. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton is also concerned about Cunningham’s future beyond his stint with the Cowboys.

“We’re first and foremost worried about his future,” Boynton said on Thursday, via Tulsa World. “As much as winning and representing our program is, my commitment to these kids is always first, so I want to make sure he’s okay.”

How Cunningham responds to treatment this weekend will dictate how he moves forward with the injury. Right now, he’s questionable at best to play against West Virginia on Saturday.