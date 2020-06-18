Mike Gundy’s been the most scrutinized man in sports this week. The Oklahoma State head coach has plenty of work to do if he hopes to repair his relationships with his players, especially RB Chuba Hubbard.

Gundy is facing sharp criticism for wearing an OAN t-shirt in the midst of ongoing Black Lives Matters protests. One America News Network has notoriously rebuked the Black Lives Matters movement in past years.

It comes as no surprise Gundy’s T-shirt decision angered and offended many, primarily his players. Hubbard wasn’t afraid to fire back at his head coach for wearing the t-shirt, demanding change within the Oklahoma State program.

Since then, Gundy and Hubbard have met together as the OSU head coach continues to seek understanding to try and reconcile his actions. Despite multiple apologies, Gundy’s relationship with Hubbard appears to be a “work in progress.”

Chuba Hubbard on ESPN's First Take calls his relationship with Mike Gundy a "work in progress." — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) June 18, 2020

As the old saying goes, “time heals all wounds.” But Gundy needs to do more than just say the right things and deliver more apologies. The Oklahoma State head coach would be wise to create concrete plans to support Black Lives Matter and spark a healthier culture within his program.

The Cowboys’ players appear to be taking well to Gundy’s reconciliation, though. Hubbard recently appeared in a video with Gundy, discussing their conversations this past week.

This whole situation appears to be heading the right way. But Gundy still has work to do to repair relationships with his players.