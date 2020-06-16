Chuba Hubbard Reacts To Mike Gundy’s Apology Video

Earlier this week, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard called out head coach Mike Gundy for wearing an OAN T-shirt. After meeting with his players and discussing the negative impact his decision had, Gundy released an apology video.

Gundy is facing criticism due to OAN’s stance on the Black Lives Matter movement. He addressed that controversial stance in his video as well as how the Oklahoma State football team will move forward.

“Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me,” Gundy said. “I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families, for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the past two days. Black Lives Matter to me.”

While his apology might not be accepted by everyone, it sounds like Hubbard is willing to forgive his head coach. The star tailback responded to the video with the following statement: “A step in the right direction.”

A step in the right direction. https://t.co/SsRdQoxBTG — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 16, 2020

Hubbard’s decision to call out Gundy might actually be the best thing that happened for the football program.

Instead of letting this issue roam around the locker room before the 2020 season begins, Hubbard took matters into his own hands and sparked an important conversation about social injustice.

The Cowboys rely heavily on Hubbard’s rushing ability, but it’s pretty clear he’s also a vocal leader on the team. Kudos to him for not being afraid to use his platform to incite change.