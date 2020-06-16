Chuba Hubbard Sends Clear Message After Mike Gundy Video

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and his head coach Mike Gundy appear to be on better footing after a rocky day.

This afternoon, Hubbard called out Gundy on Twitter for his One America News Network (OAN) t-shirt, which he wore on a recent fishing trip. It led to a number of current and former players coming out in support of the star tailback while offering criticisms of Gundy.

Tonight, Hubbard and Gundy appeared in a video promising changes in the program. Gundy said the changes start at the top with him, but there were some who felt it was inappropriate for him not to apologize at all while Hubbard offered contrition for going to social media before speaking with Gundy.

It remains to be seen if any actual progress will come from today’s events, but Hubbard insisted on Twitter that he’s not backing down and will continue to work for improvement.

“No don’t get it twisted. Foots still on the gas. Results are coming. It’s not over,” Hubbard wrote.

No don’t get it twisted. Foots still on the gas. Results are coming. It’s not over. — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 16, 2020

Coming off a season in which he rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns, Hubbard should be one of the top college football players in the country this fall.

As the summer progresses and then the season begins, we’d expect some Oklahoma State beat writers or national reporters to follow up on if any changes are underway inside the Cowboy program.