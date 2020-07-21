Chuba Hubbard has had a busy summer so far. The Heisman-caliber running back made significant headlines a few months ago, taking a stand against his head coach at Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy.

Gundy was spotted wearing a shirt representing controversial network OANN. Hubbard threatened to sit out the season over a number of issues that had been lingering with the high-profile coach. The school adjusted Gundy’s contract after an internal investigation, docking his pay.

Hubbard hasn’t limited his stands to his own college football program, though. On Monday, he sent a string of tweets, calling for a few actions in his local communities. Among them: reopening the Isaiah Lewis case, something protesters in Oklahoma City are calling for. Lewis was a 17-year old shot and killed by police in nearby Edmond, Okla. in 2019.

“District Attorney David Prater has overstepped his position by allowing police brutality and excessive force to continue against demonstrators exercising the First Amendment in Oklahoma City,” Hubbard tweeted. “He must be held accountable.”

For more context, #okstate’s Hubbard had a lot of attention today on here after these tweets, which, for whatever reason, is most likely the cause behind this situation: https://t.co/FPRiUiad1H pic.twitter.com/jsflWQMkjY — Dekota Gregory (@dekotagregory) July 21, 2020

Hubbard called for five different actions by local officials: 1. Drop all charges against demonstrators in Oklahoma City, 2. End qualified immunity, 3. Reopen the Isaiah Lewis case, 4. End cash bail and 5. For David Prater to resign.

Monday night, after he tweets, Chuba Hubbard’s Twitter account was gone. He returned to the platform Tuesday, saying that his mentions had become a “playground for hate.” He says he is taking a break from social media.

Peace be with you all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/u5leqHVfao — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) July 21, 2020

Hubbard’s full statement:

“I am a man, a black man, a human. Everything I’ve ever said or done in my life I own! All the love and hate I own! The consequences I’ll own!! I have done good in my life, but I have also made many mistakes like everyone else on this Earth! But everything I’ve done in my life has been aimed towards making this world a better place! I am a God fearing man! I am someone who is understanding, I am someone who looks at both sides of things. Many people haven’t taken the time to see my side. “I have never incited or promoted violence or hate. All I’ve done is voice my opinion on issues I feel are not ethical! I love all! Even those that don’t see eye to eye with me! I will continue to play football at the highest level! That won’t ever stop! But I also won’t stop pushing for what I feel is right!!!! “With that being said.. I have noticed my social media has become a playground for hate.. That’s the last thing I ever wanted to happen! You will hear me.. You will see me.. You will feel me!!! But not on twitter or any other socials until further notice! All love “-Chuba RMN”

Oklahoma State’s football season is currently set to start on Sept. 12 against Tulsa.