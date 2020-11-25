The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To Cade Cunningham’s Debut

Cade Cunningham skies for a huge dunk.MIDDLE VILLAGE, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: Cade Cunningham #1 of Montverde Academy attempts a shot against IMG Academy in the semifinal of the GEICO High School National Tournament at Christ the King High School on April 05, 2019 in Middle Village, New York. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Today is opening day of the college basketball season, which means it is everyone’s first look at Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham.

The No. 1 recruit in the 2020 class, Cunningham is projected to potentially be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. As for his college career, so far, so good.

In his first-ever half with Oklahoma State, Cunningham scored 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-6 guard also pulled down four rebounds.

Cunningham showcased multiple aspects of his vast skill set, getting to the rim while also showing off an impressive outside stroke. He’s living up to the hype thus far.

As Cunningham started heating up, Twitter blew up with reactions to his performance.

If Cunningham keeps this up, it won’t be long before fans of some downtrodden NBA franchise begin dreaming about him as the savior.

In the meantime, it will be fun seeing Cunningham develop in his only college season.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.