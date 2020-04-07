The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mike Gundy’s Coronavirus Comments

A closeup of Mike Gundy.MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts during the second half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

We’ve seen plenty of college football coaches get asked about their thoughts on the coronavirus shutdown and what it means for the 2020 season. Today was Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy’s turn to weigh in.

In a lengthy teleconference today, Gundy said he currently is still planning on returning to the football building on May 1. He is hoping that testing will be available by then to clear players or football employees, and potentially “quarantine” those who test positive. Gundy admitted that the plan isn’t “100 percent”,  because he doesn’t know if he’ll be allowed back in the facility by then.

However, it was a series of other comments, documented by SI’s Oklahoma State site, that truly raised eyebrows. In those, Gundy stressed the need for administrators to have a plan for getting back to work and eventually proceeding with the 2020 season.

“In my opinion, we need to bring our players back,” Gundy said. “They are 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22-years old and they are healthy and they have the ability to fight this virus off. If that is true, then we sequester them, and continue because we need to run money through the state of Oklahoma.”

Gundy isn’t wrong about the economic impact football has on the state of Oklahoma–and America in general–but not surprisingly, he’s getting criticized for the flippant nature of the remarks when it comes to his players.

Here is some more audio of Gundy’s media session, courtesy of KJRH2’s Jacob Tobey.

Again, college football has a massive financial impact on the schools that play it and the states that host it. We’re not denying that.

However, it is just too early for Gundy or anyone to be so gung-ho about playing the season as scheduled or discussing what “needs” to be done. Patience is still required as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

More importantly, you can’t just guarantee that a player who gets sick can fight the virus off. What if they have an underlying condition? Also, fighting coronavirus off could still mean a person gets incredibly ill.

Gundy probably should have thought these comments out a bit more.

