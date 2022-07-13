College Football World Reacts To Mike Gundy's Statement

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts during the second half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy didn't hold back his true feelings about conference realignment this Wednesday.

During a press conference for Big 12 media days, Gundy addressed the future of the Bedlam rivalry.

With Oklahoma set to join the SEC in 2025, it's possible that the Bedlam Series is nearing its end. That's something that doesn't sit well with Gundy.

"The future of Bedlam is there's a year or two left," Gundy said. "I mean that's the future of Bedlam, based on somebody else's decision."

At this moment, the majority of the college football world is siding with Gundy.

"Yeah, don't tell me realignment is better for fans...," Kelly Gramlich of ESPN and ACC Network responded.

"Agree with Coach Gundy here," a fan said. "One of the best atmospheres in all of college football likely gone due to a money grab."

"I hope the Bedlam series will get extended," another fan wrote. "That would be nice."

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State could still work out a deal to continue their rivalry for the 2025 season and beyond. Whether or not that'll happen is a different story.

