Dez Bryant Shares What He ‘Respects’ About Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy participated in Big 12 Media Day this Thursday, as he answered various questions about the Cowboys’ roster and outlook for the 2021 season.

Apparently, NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant was paying attention to Gundy’s press conference.

Moments ago, Bryant reposted a clip of Gundy talking about Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. He shared the video on Twitter and revealed what he respects about Gundy in his caption.

“One thing I can respect about coach Gundy he’s a honest coach,” Bryant tweeted. “I remember him getting on to me in practices or games ..Dezzy you can’t do that.. response…yes sir…cool coach.. understood and went on and had a great career in college and pros.”

There aren’t many athletes as open and honest as Bryant, so this is a strong endorsement for Gundy. Unfortunately, Bryant didn’t share his thoughts on Gundy’s new hairstyle.

Bryant spent three seasons with Gundy at Oklahoma State.

During his Oklahoma State career, Bryant had 147 career receptions for 2,425 yards and 29 touchdowns. Once his college career was over, Bryant was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 24th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Bryant, 32, is currently a free agent. He spent the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens.