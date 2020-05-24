Dick Vitale Reacts To Death Of College Basketball Coaching Legend

The passing for college basketball coaching legend Eddie Sutton has brought ESPN’s Dick Vitale on a trip down memory lane.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Dickie V offered his condolences to the Sutton family and reminisced about how he heard about Sutton’s upcoming Hall of Fame induction. He recalled that it was Sutton’s son Sean – the head coach at Texas Tech – who told him the good news.

“Will never forget the exciting call from Sean Sutton now at @TexasTechMBB just after his Dad was selected to the @Hoophall Hall of Fame,” Vitale wrote. “It was great to know Eddie was next to him with family members when he called & that he received the super news while living . RIP Eddie”

Sutton’s passing come just weeks after he was announced as an inductee into the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame back in 2011.

Sutton was the head coach at Southern Idaho before joining the NCAA Division I ranks with Creighton in 1969.

Over a career that spanned nearly forty years, Sutton took Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State to the NCAA Tournament.

Sutton made three Final Four appearances, one with Arkansas in 1978, and two with Oklahoma State in 1995 and 2004.

His 806 career wins are the 25th most in college basketball history.

Our hearts go out to Coach Sutton’s family and loved ones.