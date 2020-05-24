Legendary College Basketball Coach Died On Saturday Night

One of the winningest head coaches in the history of men’s college basketball passed away on Saturday evening.

Eddie Sutton, the first coach to take four different schools to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, died of natural causes on Saturday night. He was 84 years old.

The former college basketball head coach died in his home in South Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was surrounded by his family.

Sutton was a college basketball coach from 1958 until 2008. He was best known for his head coaching stints at Arkansas (1974-85), Kentucky (1985-89) and Oklahoma State (1990-2006).

The former head coach made three Final Fours and won seven conference tournaments. He was a two-time Associated Press head coach of the year. Sutton went 806–326 as a head coach.

“Eddie Sutton was a fascinating and complicated person. He also was an unbelievable teacher of the game of basketball,” Rex Chapman, who played for Sutton at Kentucky, tweeted. “I was fortunate and lucky to have learned from him. Grateful.”

Sutton was informed less than two months ago that he would be a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 class. He will be posthumously inducted into the hall of fame this August, along with former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

Our thoughts are with the Sutton family and friends at this time.

Rest in peace, Coach Sutton.