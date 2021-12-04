No. 5 Oklahoma State is doing its best Clemson Tigers impression during the Big 12 Championship vs. No. 9 Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

The Cowboys showed up to Arlington wearing orange and white helmets and jerseys and all-white pants.

If you didn’t know who was playing, you’d guess it was Clemson.

That’s what everyone was saying about Oklahoma State’s uniforms during Saturday’s Big 12 Championship.

Oklahoma State could learn a thing or two about Clemson showing up in big games. The Cowboys trail Baylor 14-3 in the second quarter.

If Oklahoma State can’t orchestrate a comeback, the Big 12 will find itself out of the College Football Playoff race. It’ll join the ACC and Pac-12, both of which have been out of the postseason mix for several weeks now.

An Oklahoma State loss would also open the door for the SEC to get two teams into the mix. Alabama could lose to Georgia on Saturday and still find a way to get an invite. Michigan and Cincinnati, meanwhile, need to take care of business on Saturday to cement their spots in the playoff.

The interesting thing about Saturday’s Big 12 Championship is Oklahoma State and Baylor played already this season. The Cowboys beat the Bears 24-14 back in early October.

Rematches tend to play out differently, though, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing this afternoon. Baylor looks like the better team so far, but there’s plenty of game left to be played.

Baylor leads Oklahoma State 14-3 in the second quarterback. Tune into ABC to catch the rest of the action.