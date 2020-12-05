Fans Are Speculating About Mike Gundy’s Future After Loss

All the hype surrounding Oklahoma State this season is quickly crashing down, as Mike Gundy’s crew has lost three of their past five games.

The Cowboys started off the season playing dominant football on both sides of the ball. While most of the credit went to the defense, the combination of Chuba Hubbard and Spencer Sanders on offense has been deadly at times.

Neither unit has been particularly great over the past couple of weeks, especially the offense. Although the fan base somewhat excused losses to Oklahoma and Texas, patience is running thin after today’s performance against TCU.

Oklahoma State jumped out to an early 16-0 lead against TCU, but its conservative play-calling allowed the Horned Frogs to chip away at the deficit. Another issue for the Cowboys was their inability to stop Max Duggan, who had 265 passing yards and 104 rushing yards.

Once the game was over, Oklahoma State fans quickly went on social media to voice their complaints about Gundy.

You can’t come into a season with this much hype and underperform like this. It all falls on Gundy, and he needs to go. It’s time for a fresh start. — Barstool OkState (@BarstoolOKST) December 5, 2020

Gundy is trying to get fired…. — Boone Pickens State © (@BP_State) December 5, 2020

A coaching change isn’t happening unless Gundy chooses to walk away but I’d be so interested to see Mike Holder’s shortlist & what level of coach they could attract. — Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) December 5, 2020

Gundy has been the head coach of the Cowboys since the 2005 season, winning a total of 135 games during that span. His recent loss to the Horned Frogs shouldn’t be excused, but a coaching change might not be the answer for the program.

It’s obviously frustrating that Oklahoma State went from a playoff contender to a middle-tier team this season. Nonetheless, firing Gundy would only make sense if the athletic department can land an elite coach to replace him.