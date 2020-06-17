Former NFL WR Has Brutally Honest Comment About Mike Gundy

On Tuesday night, former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith had a brutally honest comment about Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.

For context, this all started when star Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard called out Gundy for wearing an OAN T-shirt. Gundy is facing criticism due to OAN’s stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The network reportedly referred to the movement as a “farce” which sparked Hubbard’s comments for his coach. Gundy eventually released a video in which he apologized for players – past and present.

Despite Gundy’s apology, Smith made it clear that his children would never play for Gundy – even before recent events. “I don’t understand why you would even let your child play for Mike Gundy before this t-shirt deal,” Smith said on Twitter.

“Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me,” Gundy said. “I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families, for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the past two days. Black Lives Matter to me.”

Hubbard responded to Gundy’s apology, calling it a “step in the right direction.” He is a vital piece of the team’s offense and arguably the best running back at the collegiate level.

Despite Hubbard accepting Gundy’s apology – at least at face value – it’s clear that Smith isn’t a fan of Gundy’s.