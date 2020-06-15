Former Oklahoma State Players React To Mike Gundy’s T-Shirt

Current Oklahoma State star Chuba Hubbard isn’t the only person upset with his head coach Mike Gundy right now.

This afternoon, Hubbard responded to a photo of Gundy on a fishing trip wearing a t-shirt for One America News Network (OAN). Gundy has said in the past he’s a fan of the network, which has been around since 2013 and is regarded as far-right and very pro-Donald Trump.

Hubbard denounced the shirt and said he won’t be “doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

“I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE,” Hubbard wrote.

Shortly after Hubbard’s announcement, former OKSU and current Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill took to Twitter to offer his support.

OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha https://t.co/2JquXm3aPe — Justice Hill (@jhill21_) June 15, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Hill made it clear that he wasn’t just calling change because of Gundy’s choice of t-shirt.

“You don’t see everyday things,” he told a Twitter commenter.

This re: Mike Gundy, in response to "it was just a T-shirt" https://t.co/xfptCzHDvw — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 15, 2020

Former Oklahoma State and current Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green also backed up Hubbard and alluded to change being needed within the program.

Can’t stay Silent Anymore! Call a Spade a Spade!! https://t.co/Ya8xTYIwEr — AJ Green III (@AjGofor6) June 15, 2020

Another former Cowboy, linebacker Patrick Macon, said he was told he was “gonna get sent back to the hood numerous times.”

Macon left the Oklahoma State program in 2019 and finished his career as a graduate transfer at USF.

Damn @KanionW I was Threaten I Was Gonna Get Sent Back To The Hood Numerous Time… How Many Times Did He Say He Was Gonna Send You Back To South Dallas.? 🧐 — PatMaconMoves‼️〽️ (@Patrick_Macon44) June 15, 2020

While we’re not privy to what goes on behind the scenes in Stillwater, it seems obvious that these young men have issues with Gundy going beyond his OAN t-shirt.

It will be interesting to see if more guys speak up.