Injury Update For Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders’ day didn’t last long in the Cowboys’ season-opener against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes on Saturday.

Sanders left the game late in the first quarter with Oklahoma State leading Tulsa 3-0. The Cowboys quarterback was seen limping his way back to the locker room.

Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders limps back to the locker room pic.twitter.com/ElDmNs9wsu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 19, 2020

There was hope Sanders could return to the game for the second half. But the latest report suggests Sanders’ day could be done.

Oklahoma State announced Sanders is “doubtful” to return against the Golden Hurricanes on Saturday. He’s reportedly dealing with a “lower extremity injury.”

Official word from OSU: QB Spencer Sanders doubtful to return with "lower extremity injury" — Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) September 19, 2020

This could spell trouble for the Cowboys – a Big 12 team many believe could make a push at the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma State has now turned the offense over to veteran quarterback Ethan Bullock.

Bullock is off to a rough start since replacing Sanders. The South Dakota State graduate transfer has completed just 2 of 4 passes for two yards and has four carries for negative-seven yards. Oklahoma State still has just a three-point lead over Tulsa as halftime approaches.

With Sanders likely out for the rest of the game, the Cowboys have to rely on star running back Chuba Hubbard. The Heisman candidate has yet to get going, though. Hubbard has carried the rock 10 times for just 25 yards with the second quarter winding down.

Oklahoma State could be on upset alert if Sanders is unable to return. The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes are making life difficult for the Cowboys on Saturday.