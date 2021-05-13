Kansas Transfer Bryce Thompson Announces Commitment

Another big-name college basketball transfer landed on a new program Thursday afternoon. Former Kansas wing Bryce Thompson has announced his commitment to a new Big 12 school.

Thompson revealed that he’ll make the jump to the Oklahoma State for 2021-22 season. After the Big 12 passed an intra-conference transfer rule a few weeks ago, he’ll be able to play for the Cowboys immediately.

The former five-star recruit chose Oklahoma State over Tulsa and Oklahoma, which were named as his finalists earlier this week. However, Thompson had some familiarity with the Stillwater program.

In 2019, the Cowboys were among Thompson’s original finalists before he committed to Kansas. However, the Tulsa native opted to leave his home state and join the Jayhawks.

Now, he’ll get to see what his role will be in Mike Boynton’s system.

“I really trust Coach [Mike] Boynton,” Thompson told Sports Illustrated. “He did a great job of recruiting me and making it known that he wanted me and that I could make an impact. This was the most comfortable spot for me, and it’s the best decision.”

In his freshman year with the Jayhawks, Thompson averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He should get the chance to compete for more playing time at Oklahoma State.

In Stillwater, Thompson will join former Syracuse wing Woody Newton and incoming four-star power forward Tyreek Smith as the new pieces to Oklahoma State’s roster.

The Cowboys are fresh off an impressive season that saw them pick up 21 wins and make it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. However, the departure of projected No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham leaves a major void in the team’s backcourt.

Thompson will have an opportunity to help fill that gap, but Boynton will need to rely on a combination of players to recreate Oklahoma State’s success next year.