Look: Barry Sanders Reacts To Oklahoma State’s Huge Win

Legendary running back Barry Sanders is a very happy Oklahoma State alum tonight following his team’s big win at Texas earlier today.

Down 24-13 early in the third quarter, the 12th-ranked Cowboys rallied to put up 19 unanswered points. Quarterback Spencer Sanders (no relation to Barry) threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the comeback.

After the game, Barry took to Twitter to congratulate his alma mater, shouting out head coach Mike Gundy and running back Jalen Warren (193 rushing yards) in the process.

“Congrats to @CoachGundy, Jalen Warren and the whole Oklahoma State team for a big win vs. [Texas],” Sanders wrote. “You kept fighting & closed out that game on BOTH sides of the ball.”

Congrats to @CoachGundy #jalenwarren & the whole @okstate team for a big win vs @TexasFootball – you kept fighting & closed out that game on BOTH sides of the ball. #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/27qgxByYaF — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) October 16, 2021

Today’s win moved Oklahoma State to 6-0 at the season’s midway point. Depending on results elsewhere, there’s a chance the Cowboys are ranked in the top 10 when the new polls come out tomorrow.

Looking ahead, Oklahoma State has a tough matchup at Iowa State next week. If they get past that, they just need to avoid a letdown in their next four games to head into the Bedlam season finale undefeated.

Oklahoma-Oklahoma State for the Big 12 regular season title and a possible playoff berth would be a lot of fun.