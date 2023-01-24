Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Gundy's Hire

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 28 : Head Coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys waits for his players to leave the field after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners November 28, 2015 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 58-23.(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy enjoys making the occasional outside-the-box staff hire.

Today's addition of defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo certainly qualifies as one. Nardo spent last season as the DC at Division II Gannon University and held the same role at another Division II program, Emporia State, from 2012-19.

In between those gigs, Nardo was the linebackers coach at Youngstown State in 2020-21. His hiring might be surprising to some, but it's also drawing plenty of praise from the industry.

"Small-school dude who emulates Jon Heacock. It's like Mike Gundy was hiring a DC to impress me specifically. More coaches should do that," joked ESPN's Bill Connelly on Twitter.

"The scouting report on new #OkState DC Bryan Nardo who was hired from D2 Gannon, according to someone who has coached with him: 'Football junkie. Super smart. Knows the game in and out. Runs the Iowa State style defense. Eats, sleeps, and breathes it,'" said Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

"The perfect Mike Gundy hire. Leaves fans asking 'Who?', 'From where?' and 'Why this guy?'… but will probably end up loving the hire in a year or two," said Marshall Levenson of On3. "Lots of people who know Nardo are giving him big time praise. Gundy loves his obscure hires. And he’s damn good at it too."

"You could just copy-paste the tweets of people flipping out about Gundy hiring Knowles a few years ago on to todays timeline but that hire worked out pretty well," added OSU fan Dave Beall. "The truth is Gundy hits a lot more than he misses on coordinator hires. I’ll at least give the guy a fair shake."

"I’d been hearing Mike Gundy wants to go more 3-man front like so many successful Big 12 defenses," shared Max Olson of The Athletic. "Important detail in this DC hire."

Nardo replaces Derek Mason, who stepped down as the defensive coordinator of Oklahoma State after one season.

Gundy has also promoted Joe Bob Clements to co-defensive coordinator and Tim Duffie to defensive passing game coordinator.