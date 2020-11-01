Look: Mike Gundy’s Outfit Is Going Viral Against Texas

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy’s sideline attire went viral during today’s game against Texas.

Actually, it was Gundy’s choice of eyewear that had people talking. The longtime Cowboys coach frequently wears sunglasses, but tonight he kept them on long after things got dark.

An afternoon start bled into evening, and Gundy kept his sunglasses on, while wearing his mask as a chinstrap.

Did Gundy recently have eye surgery ? Seriously what's up with the 🕶 at 6:45? pic.twitter.com/AdgNM9hhyz — Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) October 31, 2020

Behind those shades, Gundy saw his team’s first loss of the season and the likely death knell for the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff race. There are no more undefeated teams in the conference, and Oklahoma State is the only squad with one loss.

The last time the Big 12 didn’t get a team in the playoff was 2016. Oklahoma has made it each of the last three years and remains the only Big 12 program to reach the CFP.

Meanwhile, with today’s win, Texas moved to 4-2 and removed some of the heat on Tom Herman–for now.

The Longhorns need another win next week against West Virginia to head into their bye week on a high note.