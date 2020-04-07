Major Head Coach Planning On Resuming Football Activities On May 1

The 2020 college football season remains in flux as the country deals with a significant health crisis.

College football programs haven’t been able to put their athletes through workouts this spring. With spring ball on hold, there remains an air of uncertainty around the 2020 season.

Despite the unknown about the upcoming season, one college football coach plans to gear up for the season soon regardless. According to a conversation with ESPN Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said he’ll be starting in May.

Gundy told ESPN that his goal is to return to the football building on May 1. He suspects mass testing will be available in three to four weeks so they’ll be able to re-open the facilities.

“How fast that can happen based on the tests that are available, I can’t say right now, but that’s the plan,” Gundy told more than a dozen reporters on a teleconference.

Here’s more from Gundy:

“We have to have a plan, and the plan right now is for them to start on May 1. It might get backed up two weeks. I don’t know, I can’t make that call, but if it does, we’ll start with the employees of this company, the ones that come in this building. Then we’ll bring the players in, and slowly but surely we’ll test them all in.”

Gundy and company hope to be back in the facility in less than a month. “…At some point, we’ve got to go back to work,” he said.

Whether or not that’s a reality remains to be seen.