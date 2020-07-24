Columnist Proposes Blockbuster College Football Game To Be Added To This Year’s Schedule

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 electing to go with conference-only schedules, it canceled some major matchups that were set to happen this fall. Among them, Miami football was set to travel to Michigan State, and Oklahoma State football had a home game against Oregon State on the docket.

By the end of the month, we should know the other Power Five conferences’ plans. The ACC, Big 12, and SEC seem to be working somewhat in unison to preserve some of the big non-conference games between their leagues. The leagues could also unify their testing protocols, making inter-conference games more palatable. The ACC and SEC share a number of major rivalries historically played at the season’s end, while there are other games like LSU-Texas that everyone wants to see, if football is to be played this fall.

The ACC reportedly favors a “10 plus one” scheduling model. If they go with that, teams will play 11 games total: 10 against conference foes, and one against a non-conference team. There’s a decent chance that the Big 12 and SEC go forward with something similar.

Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman fielded an interesting proposal from one of his readers. Both Oklahoma State and Miami football have an open date on Sept. 26, after their cancellations. Why not play a game in Stillwater as that “plus one,” if other non-conference games are off the tabe?

How about Miami in Stillwater on September 26, as a replacement for Oregon State? It might work. https://t.co/4mNpCRysAZ — Berry Tramel (@BerryTramel) July 24, 2020

“Miami was headed for an intersectional road game anyway,” Tramel writes. “What’s the difference between going to East Lansing or Stillwater, other than the Hurricanes likely would find a tougher game at OSU?”

As he notes, it may require the Big 12 going above the 11 game mark, and playing a full slate. The team has two existing non-conference games scheduled: Tulsa on Sept. 12 and Western Illinois on Sept. 19. Of course, time will tell what happens with the AAC and Missouri Valley Conference schedules. Tramel believes Oklahoma State would opt to protect the Tulsa game, a fellow in-state school, before making a move to add Miami.

The ‘Canes also have three other non-conference games still on as of now: home games against Temple, Wagner, and UAB.

Still, it would be a very interesting matchup. Oklahoma State is having a deeply tumultuous offseason, but have one of the most talented rosters in the Big 12. Miami is in need of a big second season under Manny Diaz, after an underwhelming 6-7 campaign in 2019.

The two sides have faced off just one time: a 41-3 Miami blowout win in 1991.

[The Oklahoman]