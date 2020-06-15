Mike Gundy, Chuba Hubbard Appear In Video Promising ‘Changes’

After a tumultuous afternoon and evening, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and head coach Mike Gundy have come together. The pair released a video on Twitter moments ago.

Previously, Hubbard had tweeted this afternoon that he would not be participating in any activities at Oklahoma State unless “things change.” He did so in response to a tweet showing a picture of Gundy on a recent fishing trip wearing an OAN t-shirt. OAN, or One America News Network, is a right-wing outlet founded in 2013 and has been decidedly supportive of President Trump.

After Hubbard’s initial comments, current and former players came forward with criticisms of Gundy and the Cowboy program. It seemed like things could be coming to an ugly conclusion, but apparently progress has been made.

In the video posted by Hubbard tonight, the star running back and head coach appear side-by-side at the team facility in front of a sign that says “Cowboy Culture.”

“In light of today’s tweet with the t-shirt I was wearing, I met with some players and realized it’s a very sensitive issue with what’s going in today’s society,” Gundy said. “We had a great meeting. I was made aware of some things that players feel like could make our culture even better than it is at Oklahoma State. I’m looking forward to making some changes and it starts at the top with me. We’ve got good days ahead.”

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Hubbard, meanwhile, apologized for not going to Gundy personally instead of taking to Twitter. He too promised changes. The pair shared some dap to close off the clip, which you can view in its entirety above.

“I went about it the wrong way by tweeting,” Hubbard said. “I’m not someone that has to tweet something to make change. I should have went to him as a man. I’m more about action. That was bad on my part. But from now on, we’re gonna focus on bringing change, because that’s the most important thing.”

Oklahoma State defensive star Amen Ogbongbemiga also tweeted a supportive message after Hubbard released the video.

By voicing our opinion we are happy to have came to a conclusion and opened a gateway to create some serious CHANGE around Oklahoma State. My teammates and I have all agreed we will go ahead and resume all workouts and activities. We’re all in this together✊🏾 — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

It looks like Oklahoma State has survived this turmoil. It will be interesting to see what happens with the program moving forward.