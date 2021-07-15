Photos: Mike Gundy Has A New Hairstyle For 2021

The days of Mike Gundy sporting a mullet are over. Well, at least for now.

Gundy was present for Big 12 Media Day this Thursday afternoon. It didn’t take very long for the college football world to notice that his mullet was no longer existing since his interview aired on ESPNU.

While this may seem like no big deal to some fans, Gundy’s mullet was loved by Oklahoma State fans. In fact, an argument can be made that he had the most interesting hairstyle out of any college football coach.

As for his new hairstyle, it’s a solid look for Gundy. It’s not as strong as the mullet, but it’s not like he chopped off all his hair.

Here’s the first look at Gundy’s new hairstyle:

Mike Gundy with no mullet just feels… wrong 😳 (h/t @bubbaprog) pic.twitter.com/Hqk9F4GRBM — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 15, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Gundy’s new hairstyle is receiving a lot of recognition on social media.

“Mike Gundy with no mullet just feels… wrong,” 247Sports tweeted.

PointsBet Sportsbook also chimed in on this new look for Gundy, tweeting “No words from traders if this huge development will alter Oklahoma State odds.”

Mike Gundy cut the mullet…‼️ No word from traders if this huge development will alter the Oklahoma State odds. pic.twitter.com/3JCy6rw4Zl — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) July 15, 2021

Maybe the Cowboys will have better luck this upcoming season now that Gundy is parting ways with his mullet. For now though, fans seem to be bummed out over this move.

Oklahoma State fans, do you like Gundy’s new hairstyle?