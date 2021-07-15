The Spun

Photos: Mike Gundy Has A New Hairstyle For 2021

A closeup of Mike Gundy.MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts during the second half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The days of Mike Gundy sporting a mullet are over. Well, at least for now.

Gundy was present for Big 12 Media Day this Thursday afternoon. It didn’t take very long for the college football world to notice that his mullet was no longer existing since his interview aired on ESPNU.

While this may seem like no big deal to some fans, Gundy’s mullet was loved by Oklahoma State fans. In fact, an argument can be made that he had the most interesting hairstyle out of any college football coach.

As for his new hairstyle, it’s a solid look for Gundy. It’s not as strong as the mullet, but it’s not like he chopped off all his hair.

Here’s the first look at Gundy’s new hairstyle:

Unsurprisingly, Gundy’s new hairstyle is receiving a lot of recognition on social media.

“Mike Gundy with no mullet just feels… wrong,” 247Sports tweeted.

PointsBet Sportsbook also chimed in on this new look for Gundy, tweeting “No words from traders if this huge development will alter Oklahoma State odds.”

Maybe the Cowboys will have better luck this upcoming season now that Gundy is parting ways with his mullet. For now though, fans seem to be bummed out over this move.

Oklahoma State fans, do you like Gundy’s new hairstyle?


