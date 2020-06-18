Mike Gundy Has Brutally Honest Comment On His OAN Shirt

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has been heavily criticized this week by his the media and his own players for wearing an OAN shirt in a recent picture. Chuba Hubbard, the football program’s best player, called out his coach for supporting the OAN network.

Gundy and Hubbard appear to be getting things on the right track, but it sounds like there is still a ton of regret over this situation.

On Wednesday, ESPN released documentary-style interviews with Gundy and Hubbard. During his interview, Gundy put himself on blast for wearing the OAN shirt before thinking about what the network’s beliefs are on certain topics, such as the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I didn’t know some of the stances they [OAN] had taken,” Gundy told ESPN. “I didn’t know that. But then you look at it and say, ‘OK, I was a dumbass.’ I put the shirt on, not knowing enough about the shirt.”

Here’s ESPN’s video with commentary from Mike Gundy and Chuba Hubbard. #OKState https://t.co/f2YhvPzf4A — Hallie Hart (@halliehart) June 18, 2020

In addition to calling himself a “dumbass,” Gundy has released an apology video on Twitter. He addressed his players in the video, saying “I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families, for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the past two days.”

Hubbard accepted his apology, calling the video a “step in the right direction.”

Obviously this situation hasn’t been ideal at all for the Cowboys, but the team has done its part to actually address the elephant in the room.

With the college football season only a couple of months away, all eyes will be on Oklahoma State to see if this situation affects the team.