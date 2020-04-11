Last week, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy made a few interesting comments about the upcoming college football season.

He suggested the team should be ready to get back on campus as soon as May 1. When talking about the potential decision to bring his players back, Gundy suggested they’re young, so they’ll be fine.

“In my opinion, we need to bring our players back,” Gundy said. “They are 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22-years old and they are healthy and they have the ability to fight this virus off. If that is true, then we sequester them, and continue because we need to run money through the state of Oklahoma.”

Days after the uproar of his comments died down, Gundy released a statement addressing his controversial comments.

“I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some,” he said in the statement. “It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”

Mike Gundy has issued a statement: pic.twitter.com/yh33vhTke6 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) April 11, 2020

Gundy’s statement came days after his own athletic director was forced to distance the school from his words.

The Cowboys quarterback didn’t do himself many favors with his non-apology – at least not from the reaction on Twitter.