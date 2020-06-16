Mike Gundy Reportedly Agrees To 5 Demands By Oklahoma State Players

After being called out by star running back Chuba Hubbard and numerous former and current players on Monday, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy promised changes in his program.

Now, we have one report claiming what some of those initial changes were. It comes from FOX Sports’ Doug Gottlieb, an Oklahoma State alum and former Cowboy basketball player.

According to Gottlieb, players requested a change in policy from Gundy regarding five things: earrings, du-rags or wave caps, an ability to sag pants, hair and music. Gundy approved of all of the changes.

“Oklahoma State player demands a change in policy – 1) Earrings 2)Du-Rag/Wave-Cap 3)Ability to Sag pants 4) Hair 5) Music – Music previoisly could not contain curse words, derogatory language toward women/race – These were damands, all agreed to by Gundy,” Gottlieb tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

When a tweeter asked him if he was being serious, Gottlieb confirmed he was. It would be interesting to hear from Hubbard or any current players about these reported changes, and what else was discussed in yesterday’s team meeting.

After calling Gundy out for wearing an OAN t-shirt on a recent fishing trip, Hubbard said he wouldn’t be participating in any team activities unless changes were made.

However, last night, he and Gundy appeared in a video together as a sign of solidarity, with both promising that progress would be made. Hubbard also released a new statement this morning on his feelings and what he’s looking to accomplish moving forward.