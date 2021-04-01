Mike Gundy Suggests Possible Scrimmage Against Major Opponent

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy isn’t afraid of a challenge, whether it’s on gameday or in scrimmage. And he believes that the door should be open for the Cowboys to take on a big time opponent outside of the regular season.

During a recent press conference, Gundy discussed the idea of taking on another big name opponent in a pre-season scrimmage. He feels that going up against a team like Arkansas, Nebraska or Texas A&M would be good for the programs, and be similar to what the NFL often does with inter-team practices.

“Yeah, I mean it would be good for us to scrimmage… Arkansas. You got Nebraska got A&M,” Gundy said during his presser. “There’s teams around that would be good to have a spring game, spring scrimmage, where you do like the NFL. Do some inside, do some seven-on(-seven), do some team. I would be for that. Just from a numbers standpoint.”

Gundy went on to suggest that a big time scrimmage like that would be a huge help. He pointed out that having an extra team on the field would enable them to solve depth chart issues.

“So what happens is, when we get into the spring game on most years, we don’t have enough depth to have a real good spring game,” Gundy continued. “So the reason we haven’t had one in a while is because I think it’s not favorable for the fans, because we don’t have enough depth, and then you can’t function.

“If you were to play a game against Arkansas or Nebraska or A&M or somebody, and practice game, you could get really quality work. So I would be for that, in just short notice without thinking through it.”

It’s not a bad idea and kudos to Mike Gundy for being so open about wanting it.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem all that realistic.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t dream!