Mike Gundy's Reaction To Brother's Resignation From Oklahoma Going Viral

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts during the second half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigned last Sunday. It was later revealed that he used a "racially charged word" multiple times during a film session.

"Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong," Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said. "He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program. This is not acceptable. Period. Coach Gundy did the right thing in resigning. He knows our goals for excellence and that coaches have special responsibilities to set an example."

Gundy, the brother of Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, addressed this situation publicly on his Twitter account. He said, "In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified."

Mike Gundy, meanwhile, recently commented on his brother's situation.

“It gave me enough information for a good chapter in my book whenever I retire," Gundy said, via Kelly Hines.

This comment from Gundy is generating a lot of reactions on social media. Some people don't understand why he'd chose to be so cryptic with his response.

Gundy was also asked if his brother will join Oklahoma State's coaching staff.

"We haven’t even talked about that," he replied. "He’s got several other options right now that he’s looking at. I haven’t talked to him about that."

Cale Gundy has been at Oklahoma since 1999. He has served multiple roles for the program, such as running backs coach and offensive coordinator.

It's unclear if Gundy will get another chance to coach at the collegiate level.