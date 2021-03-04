10 Semifinalists Announced For Naismith College Player Of The Year

As the college basketball season winds down, and we approach the NCAA Tournament, the Naismith College Player of the Year award has whittled things down to 10 semifinalists for the prestigious trophy.

The players represent the biggest names in the sport, and the leaders of some of its best teams. The name that probably resonates the most with the casual fan, and those with more of an NBA focus: Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham.

Averaging 19.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and shooting 43.1/39/83.3 on the year, he is the favorite to be selection No. 1 in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He’s up against veteran college stars like Iowa‘s Luka Garza, the runaway favorite earlier this year, Baylor‘s Jared Butler, and Illinois‘ Ayo Dosunmu.

From 3⃣0⃣ ➡ 1⃣0⃣ The @JerseyMikes Naismith Men's Player of the Year Semifinalists have been announced 🏆 📎: https://t.co/xmQ9Cer5eV pic.twitter.com/WkNrPoHAR3 — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) March 4, 2021

The other half of our @JerseyMikes Naismith Men's Player of the Year Semifinalists! 📎: https://t.co/xmQ9Cer5eV pic.twitter.com/PEhcvwa1Lt — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) March 4, 2021

Cunningham isn’t the only sensational freshman involved here. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has been key to their recent surge. The 7-footer is averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and just 1.6 blocks per game, in just over 25 minutes per night. USC‘s Evan Mobley, another contender to be near the top of the draft, is another semifinalist, at 16.2 points and 8.5 boards per game.

Undefeated Gonzaga has two wings in the mix. Corey Kispert (19.5 points per game) and Drew Timme (18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds) are the two leading scorers for the likely No. 1 overall seed.

They’re joined by Houston guard Quentin Grimes and Alabama wing Herbert Jones.

It’s a very strong Naismith Trophy field, and we can’t wait to see what they all do now that we’re in March.

