Oklahoma State Announces Results Of Mike Gundy Investigation

On Thursday night, Oklahoma State announced its findings from its investigation into head coach Mike Gundy.

Earlier this offseason, Gundy received heavy criticism from players for wearing an OAN shirt. Star running back Chuba Hubbard made his thoughts known, calling out his head coach.

Hubbard threatened to leave the team, while other players revealed questionable behavior from the head coach. In the end, Gundy apologized to the team for his ignorance on the situation and his past misdeeds.

After an internal investigation by the school, Oklahoma State concluded there were no signs or indications of racism by the head coach. Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder released a statement on the findings.

“We have spent the past couple of weeks reviewing our program and talking with current and former players,” the statement read. “Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review has uncovered no signs or indication of racism.”

“After meeting with Coach Gundy, I am confident that he listened to his student-athletes,” the statement continued. “I believe he is genuine in his commitment to strengthening relationships with his players. I believe this to be a win for everyone. I’m looking forward to seeing this impact this will have on our team.”

It sounds like Coach Gundy will remain with the program for the foreseeable future.