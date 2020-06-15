Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder has issued a statement in response to the controversy surrounding football head coach Mike Gundy.

The Oklahoma State football program has had better days than the one it had today. A picture of Gundy wearing an “OAN” t-shirt sparked an outpouring of criticism from current and former Cowboys’ football players. Running back Chuba Hubbard even went as far to say he “won’t be doing anything” until change is made within the OSU program.

Hubbard’s comments have sparked a couple of troubling accusations against Gundy on Monday. Oklahoma State’s athletic director called Monday’s Gundy controversy “very disturbing.”

There’s no doubt Holder’s statement says all the right things. But many are disappointed with the lack of concrete action from Oklahoma State’s athletic director.

Statement from Oklahoma State Athletic Director Mike Holder: “This afternoon has been very disturbing. The tweets from the current and former players are of grave concern.” — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) June 15, 2020

Gundy’s a solid football coach. But this whole controversy is a bad look. The Oklahoma State head coach has yet to respond to Hubbard’s comments or address the team as a whole.

If he hopes to retain his position as head coach, he’ll probably need to play major damage control over coming days and weeks.

Gundy will have to regain the trust of his team ahead of the 2020 season. The first step in that process will be to address the players as a group and likely make some sort of public statement.