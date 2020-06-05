NCAA Announces Punishments For Oklahoma State Basketball Program

The hammer dropped on Oklahoma State today as the NCAA made its ruling on rules violations in the Cowboys’ basketball program.

On Friday, the NCAA announced that Oklahoma State will be banned from postseason play in 2021. They will also get three years probation, a $10,000 fine, a budget reduction and some recruiting reductions. Oklahoma State made several self-imposed punishments as well.

The punishment stems from a bribery investigation that found former Oklahoma State associate head coach Lamont Evans had allegedly accepted tens of thousands of dollars to influence players. Oklahoma State was investigated for Level I infractions after the investigation went to court.

“The conduct at issue in this case was related to a broader scheme that involved money and influence at the intersection of college and professional basketball,” the NCAA statement said. “The scheme resulted in the arrest and prosecution of multiple individuals — including college basketball coaches — on conspiracy and bribery charges, and it led to significant NCAA reforms.” Here is the full list of punishments, via NCAA.org:

Three years of probation.

A 2020-21 postseason ban for the men’s basketball team.

A $10,000 fine plus 1% of the men’s basketball program budget (self-imposed by the university).

A reduction of men’s basketball scholarships by a total of three during the 2020-21 through 2022-23 academic years.

A reduction of men’s basketball official visits to 25 during the 2018-19/2019-20 rolling two-year period and to 18 during the 2019-20/2020-21 rolling two-year period (self-imposed by the university).

A prohibition of men’s basketball unofficial visits for two weeks during the fall of 2020 and two weeks during the fall of 2021 (self-imposed by the university). The university also must prohibit unofficial visits for three additional weeks during the fall of 2020, 2021 and/or 2022.

A prohibition of men’s basketball telephone recruiting for a one-week period during the 2020-21 academic year (self-imposed by the university). The university also must prohibit telephone recruiting for six additional weeks during the probation period.

A reduction in the number of men’s basketball recruiting person days by 12 during the 2019-20 academic year (self-imposed by the university). The university also must reduce the number of recruiting person days by five during the 2020-21 academic year.

A 10-year show-cause order for the former associate head coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

A prohibition of the men’s basketball staff from participating in off-campus evaluations for three consecutive days during the summer evaluation periods in 2020 (self-imposed by the university).

The ruling almost certainly raises of the question of whether five-star Cade Cunningham will stay in Stillwater. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2020, and picked the Cowboys over every blue blood in America.

If nothing else, the ruling presents a massive obstacle to head coach Mike Boynton. His 18-14 Cowboys team was on the bubble for the 2020 NCAA Tournament before its cancelation. The punishment will ensure he goes his first four years without a March Madness berth.

