Collegiate Bull Rider Has Died Following Texas Rodeo Injury

An Oklahoma State bull rider has died after suffering severe injuries while competing at a rodeo competition in Texas last Thursday night.

Rowdy Swanson, 20, was riding a bull named Gritty during the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo when he was bucked off and trampled. Swanson passed away late Thursday night.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a press release. “The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Oklahoma State rodeo team shared a photo of Swanson and posted a tribute to the fallen rider on its official Twitter account Friday afternoon.

“With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson,” coach Cody Hollingsworth said. “He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time.”

This is a tragic accident and an incomprehensible loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Swanson’s family and friends and the Oklahoma State rodeo team.

RIP Rowdy.

