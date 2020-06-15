Oklahoma State Defensive Star Reacts To Chuba Hubbard’s Comment

Chuba Hubbard isn’t the only Oklahoma State star poised to take a huge stand against head coach Mike Gundy.

After Hubbard announced that he will not be doing anything with the Cowboys until changes within the program occur, the Oklahoma State running back found support from one of the team’s best players. Taking to Twitter, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga came out in support of Hubbard’s stance.

“I stand with him!” the All-Big 12 linebacker wrote. Ogbongbemiga is widely considered one of the Cowboys’ best defensive players. If he plans on protesting along with Hubbard, the team could be in a very rough spot in 2020.

Oklahoma State were fortunate enough that Hubbard chose to stay rather than go to the NFL. Meanwhile, Ogbongbemiga is coming off a 100-tackle season that also saw him record 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Suffice it to say, the Cowboys would miss both of them.

But Oklahoma State’s problems could be much deeper than two players protesting. Hubbard’s decision to protest is quickly gaining steam by other Oklahoma State alumni.

I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

Former Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill recently took to Twitter and lent his support as well.

OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha https://t.co/2JquXm3aPe — Justice Hill (@jhill21_) June 15, 2020

Clearly there are deeper problems with Gundy and Oklahoma State’s athletic program than a t-shirt. It’s beginning to look like the OAN t-shirt may have simply been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

