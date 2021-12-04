Oklahoma State fans were furious with how the coin toss played out ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship.

The No. 5 Cowboys are currently battling the ninth-ranked Baylor Bears for the Big 12 title. Oklahoma State isn’t just trying to win a conference championship though. It has a chance to go to the College Football Playoff.

However, Saturday’s Big 12 Championship didn’t start on a good note. An official referred to Oklahoma State as “Oklahoma” during the coin toss.

The boo birds were out in full force before the game even began, as a result.

During the coin flip, the official says, "Oklahoma has won the… Oklahoma State has won the toss." Cowboys fans boo loudly. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 4, 2021

Yikes. If there’s one way for an official to rile up a crowd, that’s one way to do it.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, is trying to take down Baylor with aspirations to win the Big 12 and earn an invite to the College Football Playoff. The Cowboys need a few things to fall their way.

If Georgia beats Alabama on Saturday afternoon, the Crimson Tide should slide out of the top four and open up a spot in the four-team playoff. If Oklahoma State beats Baylor, the vacant spot should be theirs.

Losses by Michigan or Cincinnati would also be a welcome sight for an Oklahoma State team with plenty of fire-power on both sides of the ball.

First thing’s first, though. No. 5 Oklahoma State needs to stave off a hungry Baylor Bears team.

Catch the Big 12 Championship right now on ABC.