3 Oklahoma State Players Test Positive For COVID-19

A trio of Oklahoma State Cowboys football players have tested positive for COVID-19, the school has confirmed. The news comes after the program was set to welcome its freshmen to campus.

Gabe Ikard, a former Oklahoma Sooners lineman who cohosts the Big 12 Today show for SiriusXM, broke the news this morning. He initially announced that the school had five players test positive, and that freshmen had told not to report to Stillwater yet, before correcting the report as three players. Ikard says that the program actually anticipated more, so the news is not as bad as expected.

“I’ve been told by Oklahoma State that there are 3 positive tests so far. All asymptomatic,” Ikard tweeted. “They were actually anticipating more positive tests than that. They’ve adjusted their phases for bringing back more players and feel like they’re in a good position moving forward.”

Now, Oklahoma State has confirmed the report. Senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth says that three of the 150 individuals tested positive. All of them are athletes, and all asymptomatic.

For the record: @OSUAthletics has tested over 150 staff/admins/student-athletes with 3 asymptomatic positives. All by SAs. Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated. We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues. #okstate — Kevin Klintworth (@KKlintworth) June 3, 2020

We have no heard more on the issue of whether or not freshmen players can report yet. We’ll update when there is a full release on the issue.

The Cowboys have had their share of COVID-19-related headlines this year. Head coach Mike Gundy was excoriated in early April, when he said he thought schools needed to bring players back, because they would have a good chance of fighting the virus off and that college football needed to come back “to run money through the state of Oklahoma.”

Gundy is going to get his wish, though at the time he said it, it was not yet clear how widespread the virus would be entering the summer. And truthfully, we don’t yet know if things will get worse, but we’re all rooting for things to continue to progress the way they have so far.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to host Oregon State to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 3.