ESPN Has Been Filming An All-Access Series At Oklahoma State

The last week has been an eventful one for the Oklahoma State program. Apparently we may get more of a background view on how things have gone down.

A picture of head coach Mike Gundy wearing a OAN shirt surfaced, and immediately caught the attention of superstar running back Chuba Hubbard. The network has a noted far right slant, and has taken an especially harsh stance on the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks. Hubbard had significant support from teammates and former Oklahoma State stars, as he vowed to help bring some change to the Cowboys program.

Gundy has apologized a few times for the shirt. “I didn’t know some of the stances (OAN) had taken,” he told ESPN. “I didn’t know that. But then you look at it and say, ‘OK, I was a dumbass.’ I put the shirt on, not knowing enough about the shirt.”

As this was all going on, ESPN has had cameras on campus. The network is filming an all-access series with the program. It promises to take on a very different direction than those involved probably expected going in.

ESPN has been filming an unannounced all access series at Oklahoma State throughout the Mike Gundy/OAN controversy https://t.co/6TllA65nj5 pic.twitter.com/oQdvR3Dw09 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 18, 2020

During Scott Van Pelt’s edition of SportsCenter, a clip from that forthcoming All-Access show, where Gundy delivered his most full apology. The actual special has not yet been announced.

According to Awful Announcing‘s report, the show will be in a similar vein to last year’s ESPN+ series Miles To Go, which followed the first year of the Les Miles era at Kansas.

That series premiered last August. One would think ESPN could really flesh out the Oklahoma State series given what has gone on over the last year, and how it intertwines with the greater situation in the country as a whole. As of now, we’ll have to wait to find out more about the series.

[Awful Announcing]