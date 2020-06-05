The NCAA dropped the hammer on Oklahoma State’s basketball program this afternoon, handing out a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season and three years probation. Many people are now wondering if this will influence Cade Cunningham to leave the Cowboys.

Cunningham, the No. 1 recruit from the 2020 class according to 247Sports, was supposed to help turn Oklahoma State into a contender. He obviously cannot do that if the team isn’t eligible to make a postseason run in March.

It’s unclear at this time if Cunningham will move on from Oklahoma State and play basketball elsewhere next season, but it sounds like there are options on the table. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton provided an update on the five-star guard’s future in Stillwater.

“We’re gonna try to look at all the options, whatever they are: G-League, overseas, transfer to another school, stay at Oklahoma State,” Boynton said. “Whatever he decides is best for his future, I’m gonna support.”

Boynton is taking the right approach in this situation. Obviously he’d love to have Cunningham for the 2020-21 season, yet he wants to remain supportive of the youngster’s future decision.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the G-League sent a “lucrative” offer to Cunningham prior to these NCAA sanctions. He ultimately chose to play college hoops instead.

There’s no guarantee that Cunningham will even consider moving on from college basketball entirely and sign with the G-League, but things could get interesting now that we know the Cowboys won’t be a part of March Madness.

One thing is certain: Cunningham will be a hot commodity if he departs from Oklahoma State.

