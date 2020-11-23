Oklahoma State Manager Was Allegedly Assaulted At Oklahoma

The Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry reportedly took a turn for the worst last Saturday.

An Oklahoma State equipment manager was allegedly assaulted by Oklahoma fans during last Saturday’s game. The incident allegedly occurred when one of the Cowboys’ equipment managers went to retrieve a football in the stands after a field goal attempt.

The same equipment manager was allegedly assaulted by OU fans while in the stands. He suffered a broken rib as a result of the incident.

The Oklahoma athletic department has released a statement on the matter. The department condemns the actions that took place, has turned the matter over to the OU Police Department and plans to ban the Oklahoma fans involved.

“The OU Athletic Department is aware of the interaction during Saturday night’s game between some fans and an Oklahoma State team staff member,” Oklahoma released in a statement. “The matter was immediately turned over to the OU Police Department and is under investigation with the athletics department’s full cooperation. No matter the outcome of the investigation, physical contact by any fan with an employee of any team is unacceptable. The department condemns the behavior of the involved fans, and once the individuals are identified, they will be banned from attending any future OU Athletics events.”

🏈 BEDLAM ASSAULT: An OSU equipment manager was allegedly assaulted by a group of OU fans during the second quarter of the Bedlam game while trying to retrieve the ball following a field goal. He has a broken rib. @OU_Athletics sent @kfor the statement below. ⬇️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/IBhzW6EBeL — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) November 23, 2020

This is obviously a disturbing outcome of last Saturday’s Oklahoma State-Oklahoma game.

It appears the Sooners are doing all they can to help resolve the incident.