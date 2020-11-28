Video: Texas Tech’s Onside Kick Goes Terribly Wrong

Texas Tech had upset on its mind today against No. 23 Oklahoma State.

Up 24-21 after a long Alan Bowman touchdown pass to Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech tried to keep things up. Matt Wells opted for an onside kick. It didn’t go well at all.

Jason Taylor II, a redshirt sophomore defensive back out of Oklahoma City, fielded the kick cleanly on the front line of Oklahoma State’s return, and split the Texas Tech kicking team. He took the onside kick 48 yards to the house, to retake the lead, 28-24.

Oklahoma State hasn’t looked back. Tre Sterling picked off Bowman for a touchdown eight plays later, to push the lead to 34-24.

You gotta get up 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘺 𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘺 in the morning to sneak one by @JTII_25… earlier than an 11 AM kick anyway!#GoPokes | #LetsRide 📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/U76SXrIAuc — OSU Cowboy Football 🇨🇦🤠 (@CowboyFB) November 28, 2020

Oklahoma State has outscored Texas Tech 29-7, beginning with that onside kick, since Bowman’s go-ahead touchdown throw. The Pokes now lead 50-31.

With star running back Chuba Hubbard out, Dezmon Jackson has been electric out of the backfield, with 206 yards and three touchdowns for Mike Gundy’s team.

Oklahoma State will move to 6-2 if they hold on to win this one. Texas Tech would fall to 3-6 on the season. The Pokes would still have an outside show at the Big 12 Championship, if Oklahoma falls. Both teams have two losses in the league, but the Sooners won Bedlam decisively last week, 41-13. Iowa State is in control of the conference at 7-1 in Big 12 play.

