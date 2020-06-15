Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis has weighed in on the ongoing controversy involving head football coach Mike Gundy.

Earlier today, Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard said he would not “be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things change,” after a picture of Gundy wearing an OAN t-shirt surfaced on Twitter. OAN is regarded as a far-right network which debuted in 2013.

Since Hubbard first spoke his mind, he’s been joined in support by current and former players, with some ex-Cowboys hinting at behind-the-scenes issues in the program. One former player, linebacker Patrick Macon, alleged that he was told he was “gonna get sent back to the hood numerous times.”

Now, Hargis, who has been OSU’s president since March 2008, has released a statement on Twitter addressing the matter.

“I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes,” Hargis wrote. “This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State.”

Gundy has not spoken publicly since Hubbard voiced his concerns. We’ll see if the veteran head coach offers any official comments in the coming days.

An Oklahoma State alum and former quarterback, Gundy has been the head coach of his alma mater since 2005. In that time he’s compiled an overall record of 129-64 and reached 14 consecutive bowl games.