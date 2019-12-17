Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard Announces Bowl Game Decision

No. 25 Oklahoma State is gearing up for one of the more intriguing bowl games of the season. The Cowboys will face one of the most tested teams in the country – Texas A&M. The Aggies are battle tested, having played several of the best teams in the country this season.

Fortunately for Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy, RB Chuba Hubbard will not be skipping the team’s bowl game. There was early speculation the dynamic back would skip the bowl and prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft – to be clear, Hubbard has yet to make a decision on whether he’ll return to school or not next year.

But Hubbard made it clear on Tuesday afternoon that he’s set to play in the Texas Bowl. Sports reporter Guerin Emig of Tulsa World has the latest on the Cowboys’ star RB.

Lookie who I found. And yes, he is playing in the bowl. #OKState pic.twitter.com/WyX66pnjHE — Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) December 17, 2019

As previously stated, Hubbard has not made a decision on the 2020 NFL Draft yet. But fans will at least get to see the star running back suit up for Oklahoma State one more time.

Hubbard has ran the ball 309 times for 1,936 yards this season. The Texas Bowl provides the opportunity for the Cowboys’ running back to reach 2,000 yards this season – a notable feat.

Oklahoma State-Texas A&M kicks off at 6:45 p.m. ET on Dec. 27. The game will be televised on ESPN.