Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard Is Furious With Mike Gundy’s T-Shirt

Mike Gundy prepares to coach his team in the Bedlam Game.STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 28 : Head Coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys leaves the field after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners November 28, 2015 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 58-23.(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

A photo surfaced on Twitter earlier today, showing Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy wearing an OAN T-shirt.

OAN, otherwise known as One America News Network, is a far right-leaning, pro-Donald Trump news network. It was founded in 2013 and is based out of California.

Kyle Boone, a sports writer for CBS Sports, tweeted out the photo of Gundy, which appeared to originate on Facebook.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, arguably the top player in the country at his position, reacted to the T-shirt on Twitter.

“I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE,” he wrote.

It’s unclear at the moment what Hubbard means by “change,” but it’s quite a powerful statement for him to speak out.

Hubbard, a rising junior, is coming off a 2,094-yard, 21-touchdown season in 2019. He was the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year. Hubbard enters 2020 as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner and preseason All-American.

Gundy, 52, has been Oklahoma State’s head coach since 2005. He’s compiled a 129–64 season and has led the Cowboys to six double-digit win seasons.

Obviously, if Hubbard chooses to sit out, it would be a massive loss for the Oklahoma State program.

The Cowboys are set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 3 against Oregon State.

