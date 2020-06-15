Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard Is Furious With Mike Gundy’s T-Shirt

A photo surfaced on Twitter earlier today, showing Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy wearing an OAN T-shirt.

OAN, otherwise known as One America News Network, is a far right-leaning, pro-Donald Trump news network. It was founded in 2013 and is based out of California.

Kyle Boone, a sports writer for CBS Sports, tweeted out the photo of Gundy, which appeared to originate on Facebook.

Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt pic.twitter.com/gq9c2I6HGl — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 15, 2020

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, arguably the top player in the country at his position, reacted to the T-shirt on Twitter.

“I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE,” he wrote.

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

It’s unclear at the moment what Hubbard means by “change,” but it’s quite a powerful statement for him to speak out.

Hubbard, a rising junior, is coming off a 2,094-yard, 21-touchdown season in 2019. He was the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year. Hubbard enters 2020 as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner and preseason All-American.

Gundy, 52, has been Oklahoma State’s head coach since 2005. He’s compiled a 129–64 season and has led the Cowboys to six double-digit win seasons.

Obviously, if Hubbard chooses to sit out, it would be a massive loss for the Oklahoma State program.

The Cowboys are set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 3 against Oregon State.