Oklahoma State Reportedly Has A New Defensive Coordinator

Last month, Oklahoma State lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Ohio State. After conducting a thorough search, the Cowboys have finally found their replacement for the 2022 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the expectation is that Oklahoma State will hire Derek Mason as its next defensive coordinator.

“Sources: Oklahoma State is expected to hire Derek Mason as defensive coordinator. An announcement is likely later today. Mason, the former Vanderbilt coach, spent last season at Auburn. Big-time hire for Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State after Jim Knowles’ departure to Ohio State,” Rittenberg tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Mason, 52, spent the 2021 season as Auburn’s defensive coordinator. Before he was offered that gig, he was Vanderbilt’s head coach for seven years.

During his Vanderbilt stint, Mason owned a 27-55 record. He was 0-8 in his final season with the Commodores.

Mason’s track record as a head coach isn’t that impressive, but he has proven that he’s a great assistant coach. Let’s also not forget that he has NFL experience. He was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2007-2009.

If he has success coaching Oklahoma State’s defense next season, Mason could rebuild his value as a head coach.