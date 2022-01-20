Oklahoma State Standout Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State are coming off a historic season that saw them finish with the top record in the Big 12 and win the Peach Bowl over Notre Dame. But one of the key contributors to that superb season is appears to be leaving Stillwater.

According to Max Olson of The Athletic, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse has entered the transfer portal. Bernard-Converse started 47 games over four years and earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

The soon-to-be-former Cowboy has proven to be a versatile defensive back too. He played safety for the first two seasons and had 79 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, six passes defended and 4.5 tackles for loss.

But he’s made an even bigger impact at cornerback. Over the past two seasons he has 66 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 18 passes defended. 11 of those passes defended came in 2021.

The 2021 season saw Mike Gundy’s team finish with their best record in a decade. Their No. 7 finish in the postseason polls was the second-best finish of his 17-year career at Oklahoma State.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse was one of nine Oklahoma State players to earn All-Conference honors in 2021. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, most of those players won’t be back in 2022.

2021 might go down as a one-off for Oklahoma State rather than a sign that they’re asserting dominance in the Big 12. Though with the impending departure of rivals Oklahoma and Texas, it may only be a matter of time before they’re back on top.

As for Bernard-Converse, what school do you think would be the best fit for his transfer?