Oklahoma State offensive tackle Dylan Galloway has retired from football due to injuries, he announced last night.

Galloway was the projected starting left tackle for the Cowboys this season and had started 14 games for the Cowboys over the last two years–five in 2018 and nine in 2019. He was also a key contributor on special teams and in a reserve role in 2017.

However, injuries have taken their toll on the 6-foot-5, 297-pound Dallas native. He missed time with an ankle injury last year and battled shoulder problems the last two seasons.

Ultimately, that wear and tear is why Galloway elected to walk away from the game.

“I’m done with football,” Galloway told Pokes Report Wednesday night via text message. “I was getting hurt so much and I felt like all of my injuries were piling up to where they were effecting me too much on and off the field.”

Oklahoma State is coming off an 8-5 season and 14th-straight bowl appearance under Mike Gundy. The Cowboys return star running back Chuba Hubbard and several key offensive linemen off last year’s squad.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to open up the 2020 campaign at home against Oregon State on Thursday, September 3.