Paul Finebaum Calls For College Football Coach To Be Fired

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is calling for a head coach to be fired following Monday’s controversy.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was spotted wearing an OAN shirt on a fishing trip. OAN, a.k.a. One America News, is a far right-leaning, pro-Donald Trump network based out of California.

Cowboys star Chuba Hubbard called out Gundy on Twitter. Several other players joined in, saying they won’t participate in football activities until something changes.

Later on Monday night, Hubbard and Gundy appeared in a video together. The Cowboys say that change is coming and that the players are getting to work.

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Finebaum thinks he’s seen enough, though. He’s calling for Gundy to be fired.

“I thought the wrong person apologized. Chuba (Hubbard) is just expressing his frustration with his head coach in the middle of a national, international crisis, wearing a t-shirt of a network that I must admit I’ve never seen. But I’ve read enough about it. And a commentator of that network recently said that ‘black lives matter’ is a farce. So I can understand the frustration of the players. What I can’t understand is why Mike Gundy is allowed to continue to coach at Oklahoma State. This is not his first rodeo. It’s not the first time that he has embarrassed or humiliated the university. I think the sooner Oklahoma State gets rid of Mike Gundy, the better it’s going to be for that school and especially the players who go out every Saturday and give their blood, sweat and tears for that university.

I have watched Mike Gundy over the years and the only meaningful thing he has contributed over his 15 years is the “I’m the Man! I’m 40!” that went viral years ago. Other than that, he has not been that great of a coach. He is 2-13 against Oklahoma. Trying going 2-13 against your rival and continuing as head coach. He humiliated the school two months ago when he laughed off COVID-19 and said basically said “bring the players back, there’s too much money at stake,” and he hasn’t changed that all. He continues to embarrass his school every time he opens his mouth,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up!