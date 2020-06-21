Photo: OAN Reporter Trolls Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has apologized after being seen wearing a One America News T-shirt while on a fishing trip earlier this month.

Gundy expressed his regret for wearing the shirt – and not being fully aware of what the network stands for – after getting called out by his players, including star running back Chuba Hubbard.

“I didn’t know that some of the stances they had taken, I didn’t know that,” Gundy told ESPN. “But then you look at it, and say, ‘OK I was a dumbass.’

“I put the shirt on, I know enough about the shirt. I understood exactly why the players got frustrated when they found that out or whatever, however they found out. I didn’t know, I didn’t know until the next day. I knew that night but I didn’t confirm it until I did a little research and I was like, ‘What a dumbass.’ So that’s my fault.”

While Gundy might be done with OAN, the network isn’t done with him. An OAN reporter trolled Gundy at President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

OAN reporter Chanel Rion waits in the security line for the Trump Rally in Tulsa. She wanted to show OSU support. #okstate @ChanelRion pic.twitter.com/ZUtAcj0Rff — Sarah Phipps (@sarahcphipps) June 20, 2020

The reporter took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in the T-shirt, too.

Rion told The Oklahoman that she would like to speak with Oklahoma State’s head coach.

“I’m wearing this T-shirt to show we’d love to have that conversation and civil discourse,” Rion said. “The invitation is still open.”

At this point, it’s doubtful that happens.