Although the Week 3 schedule for college football wasn’t considered to be anything special, there are few exciting finishes on tap in the early afternoon session. In fact, there are two top 25 teams on upset alert.

Oklahoma State entered this weekend as the No. 11 team in the country. Mike Gundy’s team hasn’t looked sharp at all in its season opener though, as it currently trails 7-3 to Tulsa late in the third quarter.

To be fair, Oklahoma State’s offense is without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders. The redshirt sophomore suffered a lower-body injury on the opening drive and had to be replaced by Ethan Bullock.

Another issue for the Cowboys is that star tailback Chuba Hubbard has been kept in check. Through the first three quarters, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year only had 49 rushing yards.

Oh my, Tulsa. Just when Oklahoma State finally had some momentum on offense, Tulsa with the pick. It's still 7-3 Tulsa late 3Q. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 19, 2020

The Oklahoma State-Tulsa game isn’t the only one shaping up to have a nail-biting finish.

Louisiana-Lafayette currently trails by a touchdown to Georgia Southern. This would be a disappointing loss for the Ragin’ Cajuns, especially after upsetting the Iowa State Cyclones last week.

Turnovers have been the main issue for Louisiana-Lafayette, as Levi Lewis has already thrown two interceptions.

#19 Louisiana not going away without a fight. Levi Lewis connects with WR Kyren Lacy for a touchdown Georgia State 21 #19 Louisiana 14 pic.twitter.com/tKyk5Cg8B3 — Sun Belt Pages (@SBPages) September 19, 2020

There’s still plenty of time left in both games, so it’s possible both Louisiana-Lafayette and Oklahoma State avoid an upset loss.

One thing is for sure, the Big 12 doesn’t want to suffer another embarrassing loss this early in the season.